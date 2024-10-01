Telangana Officials Assess Osmania Hospital’s Readiness

Hyderabad: In light of the ongoing seasonal fever cases, a team led by Dr Ajaya Kumar, commissioner of the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP), visited Osmania General Hospital to assess the hospital's preparedness. Accompanying him were Hyderabad district medical and health officer Dr J. Venkati and TVVP executive officer T. Srinivas, along with the hospital's superintendent Dr Rakesh Sahay, Dr Jayakrishna C.S. (RMO), and other administrative staff.

The inspection covered key areas of the hospital, including out-patient (OP) and in-patient (IP) services, pharmacy sections, blood bank, laboratories, IHFMS services, diet facility, and essential infrastructure like bed capacity, staffing levels, water, and electricity services.

Following the review, the TVVP commissioner expressed satisfaction with the facilities. "The visit was primarily to inspect the hospital's preparedness for seasonal diseases. Since the hospital is receiving around 100 fever cases, with only 10-15 requiring inpatient care, there is no cause for concern," Dr Ajaya Kumar noted.

He mentioned that additional inspections by senior officials are scheduled at other hospitals across the city to ensure consistent preparedness for seasonal health challenges.