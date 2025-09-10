Telangana Nurses to Get Training in Foreign Languages

Hyderabad: Nursing students in Telangana will be soon getting opportunities to learn foreign languages from reliable institutes. The health department has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) to provide German and Japanese language training to students studying in government nursing colleges across the state. This is a significant step toward expanding global employment opportunities for nursing students.

The MoU was formalised in the presence of health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha, who highlighted the increasing demand for Indian nurses abroad, particularly in Germany and Japan. He stated that language barriers have been a major hurdle in securing overseas employment. “Our nurses are highly skilled, but lack of proficiency in foreign languages prevents them from accessing global job markets,” he said.

To bridge this gap, the health department has partnered with EFLU to provide structured training in German and Japanese languages. Over a two-year period, EFLU will offer virtual and in-person language courses, culminating in certification that will aid students in applying for jobs in foreign countries.

The minister also noted the growing interest in nursing education among students and parents, fueled by rising demand in hospitals and home care settings.

In response, the state government has taken proactive steps to expand access to nursing education. In the last year, 16 new government nursing colleges have been established, with two more in the pipeline. The Telangana government has already filled around 7,000 nursing posts and is currently in the process of recruiting an additional 2,322 nurses.