Telangana: Nursery Student Allegedly Assaulted By School Ayha, Video Viral

Medchal-Malkajgiri (Telangana): A four-year-old nursery student was allegedly assaulted by the school lady (ayah) in Medchal-Malkajgiri district of Telangana, on Monday. The school's jurisdiction fell under the a Police Station, which registered a case and is investigating the matter.

The entire alleged assault was captured on video by locals and circulated on social media. According to a police official, "We have registered a case against the ayah and the school management and are investigating the matter. The victim girl's condition is stable, and she is undergoing treatment in a private hospital, while the accused ayah is in our custody." Further details awaited.





Earlier, school attender in Karimnagar district, Telangana, had been arrested in October on charges of sexually assaulting minor girl students under the POCSO Act and has been remanded to judicial custody. According to a press release, "The accused has been working as an Office Subordinate/ Attender in a School. The accused has been misbehaving with the victim/ minor girl students of the school for the past few days by touching their sensitive body parts."

Subsequently, during the School Celebrations, he took photos with the victim girl students who came to school wearing sarees, and threatened them by saying that he would post the images by morphing. Upon learning of the accused's heinous conduct, Government Officials, including the District Child and Women Welfare Officer, Child Welfare Committee members, Mandal Education Officer, and Mandal Parishad Development Officer, visited the School and conducted an enquiry with the students.

The allegations were found to be true, and the Headmistress of the School filed a report at the Police Station on October 27. On the complaint, a case was registered under the provisions of the BNS, POCSO, and IT Acts, in accordance with the relevant sections, and entrusted to an Assistant. Commissioner of Police, Karimnagar, investigate the case.The ACP investigated the case expeditiously, and it has revealed that the accused committed sexual assault on some minor girl students. Immediately, the SI and policemen were deputed to apprehend the accused.The Mandal education officer, speaking to ANI, said that "In this school, a school attender misbehaved with the girls. The Sakhi Team and Bharosa Team came to the school for a meeting on Friday.

When they inquired, they got all the information. They took the report and gave it to the District Collector."He added, "The District Collector ordered the suspension of the attendant first. Furthermore, the Headmaster was also suspended for failing to inform us about the incident. In addition, there are 10 teachers at the school, and they are also being transferred to different schools. The attendant's name is Yakub Pasha. He has been working for one and a half years."The accused was arrested and after medical examination, he was produced before the concerned court and sent to judicial remand.