Telangana Not Waiting for Future, but Building it: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: “Telangana is not waiting for the future but actively building it,” said Minister for IT and Industries Duddilla Sridhar Babu, while participating in the inaugural session of Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 on Monday.

He noted that every major policy step taken by the government is aligned with the long-term aspirations of future generations. Invoking the symbolism of the Phoenix, the Minister said the “Telangana Rising” vision aims to position the State as a global hub for innovation, human capital, sustainability and investment.

At a time of global economic shifts, rapid technological change and climate uncertainties, Telangana intend to convert emerging challenges into opportunities, he said.

Sridhar Babu outlined the State’s long-term target of contributing to India’s journey toward a USD 3-trillion economy by 2047. Despite its smaller geographical size and population compared with several other States, Telangana accounts for nearly five per cent of India’s GDP, he added.

According to official estimates, Telangana recorded a GSDP growth rate of 10.1 per cent in 2024–25, higher than the national average of 9.9 per cent. The State’s per-capita income reached Rs.3.79 lakh, about 1.8 times the national average. The industrial and manufacturing sectors grew at 7.6 per cent, compared with the national average of 6.6 per cent, while the services sector registered 11.9 per cent growth, exceeding the national average of 10.7 per cent.

The Minister said Telangana’s Industrial GSVA rose from Rs.2.46 lakh crore to Rs.2.77 lakh crore, reflecting a 12.6 per cent growth rate. He added that growth across key subsectors—manufacturing, construction, mining and quarrying, electricity, gas, water and utilities—surpassed national benchmarks, demonstrating the government’s performance in strengthening the industrial base.

Highlighting technological developments, Sridhar Babu drew attention to a remote village in the Manthani constituency that recently became the country’s first AI-powered village, calling it a model for “Tomorrow’s Telangana.”

He also listed a series of upcoming initiatives aimed at shaping the State’s future: Bharat Future City, the Telangana AI Innovation Hub, the AI- based Data Exchange Platform (TGDeX), AI University, Skill University, Advanced ITIs, AI-integrated academic curricula, Young India International Schools, the OneBio Life Sciences Hub, and a Centre of Excellence in Quantum Technology.

“These transformative steps will shape Telangana’s economic and technological identity for decades to come,” he said, urging industry leaders and innovators to collaborate with the State. “We invite the world to join hands with Telangana in building a future that stands as a promise to the next generation.”