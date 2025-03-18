Telangana not rising but falling, says KTR'

Hyderabad: The BRS on Monday slammed Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for running an “utter flop government” with party working president K.T. Rama Rao saying that Telangana was not rising as claimed by the Congress government, but the fact is that Telangana is falling.

“The Chief Minister admitted that Telangana has a shortfall of Rs.71,000 crore in revenue. On one hand, he claims that there are increasing investments in the state, industry is expanding, and agriculture is becoming more profitable. On the other hand, he says the income of the state has fallen. How is this possible?” Rama Rao asked.

During an informal chat with reporters in the Legislative Assembly, Rama Rao said the government “must explain in the Budget how this situation came to be. It is the Chief Minister who is fully responsible for the way the state’s finances and income have been shredded.”

The BRS leader also questioned the need for the government to spend some Rs.200-odd crore on the Miss World contest to be held in the city. “The state is running in losses as per the Chief Minister himself. So, does the government need to spend money on a beauty pageant? What will it bring the state? Beauty parlours in every village?” he asked.

Rama Rao said Revanth Reddy’s language was becoming increasingly revolting and his speech in Station Ghanpur on Sunday was yet another example of this. “His clothes too can be taken off, and if we start speaking the way he does, he will not even be able to step out. We can talk about his visits to My Home Bhooja, Sagar Society and so on. We can even release pictures as evidence.”

There was a Godse who killed Gandhi, and in Telangana we have another Godse in the form of Revanth Reddy who is attacking KCR who is the father of the state. But this is what that can be expected from Revanth as he has the same roots as Godse did, Rama Rao said.