Telangana: Nims Offers New PG in Hospital Management

Hyderabad: Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (Nims) has announced admissions for a new postgraduate course in hospital management. With a limited intake of 20 seats, this Masters in Hospital Management (MHM) course is structured to equip graduates with the essential knowledge and skills required to navigate the complexities of hospital administration and healthcare delivery. Candidates should be between 20 and 30 years of age as on December 31, 2025, with relaxations for SC/ST and Persons with Disabilities.

The online applications are open and the last date to apply is June 28 before 5 pm. The last date to submit physical applications is July 2 before 5 pm. The course is for two years plus a six-month internship at Nims. Any graduates from medical or non-medical courses can apply.

Application process involves online registration and submission of a hard copy along with the required documents. A registration and processing fee of Rs.5000 for OC, BC, and EWS candidates, and Rs.4,000 for SC/ST candidates, is applicable.

Online applications can be submitted on the NIMS website www.nims.edu.in. The selection will be based on the candidate's performance in the entrance test. The fee structure includes a one-time admission fee of Rs.5000, a refundable security deposit of Rs.1000, and a semester tuition fee of Rs.26,250.