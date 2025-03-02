Telangana: NH-163 gates reopened after 25 years

Warangal (Mulugu): After 25 years, the gates along the National Highway-163 were reopened on Saturday, allowing seamless traffic movement under the watch of the local police.

The ceremony took place under the supervision of Eturunagaram ASP Shivan Upadhyaya, following security measures ordered by district superintendent of police Shabharish. ASP Upadhyaya recounted the 2001 incident in which Naxalites attacked the police station, resulting in the deaths of five cops. During that attack, the main road in front of the station was blocked by explosives placed on tractor-mounted vehicles.

He noted that the then-SSP, now ACP Kiran Kumar, resisted the assault, after which the road in front of the police station was closed as a security measure. Since that time, vehicles had been rerouted via a short detour, away from the station gates.

Now, in a move aimed at improving infrastructure and public convenience, police officials have removed the gates, once again granting public access to the highway’s original route. Local residents and vehicle owners welcomed the decision, expressing their gratitude for the reduction in travel time and the easing of congestion.

The event was attended by CI Anumula Srinivas, SI Tajuddin, and other police personnel.