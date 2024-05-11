Telangana: Newborn found dead in Huzurabad sewage drain

Karimnagar: In a horrific incident, the body of a newborn baby was found abandoned in a sewage drain near the RTC bus station toilets in Huzurabad town, Karimnagar district, on Friday.



Police suspect foul play. The body was discovered by passersby who alerted the authorities. The police arrived promptly and transferred the remains to a government hospital for autopsy.



Investigators believe the infant may have been delivered either in the nearby public toilet, a private hospital, or a nursing home in the area. They suspect the mother may have abandoned the newborn soon after birth.



P. Latha Reddy, in charge of the Human Rights Committee for the Huzurabad assembly segment, visited the site and expressed outrage over the inhuman act.