Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Telangana: Newborn found dead in Huzurabad sewage drain

Telangana
DC Correspondent
11 May 2024 5:20 AM GMT
The judge found Kalla Srujana and her mother, Malireddy Mahalakshmi, guilty of throwing the infant into a well and causing her death in June 2020.
x
Representational Image.

Karimnagar: In a horrific incident, the body of a newborn baby was found abandoned in a sewage drain near the RTC bus station toilets in Huzurabad town, Karimnagar district, on Friday.

Police suspect foul play. The body was discovered by passersby who alerted the authorities. The police arrived promptly and transferred the remains to a government hospital for autopsy.
Investigators believe the infant may have been delivered either in the nearby public toilet, a private hospital, or a nursing home in the area. They suspect the mother may have abandoned the newborn soon after birth.
P. Latha Reddy, in charge of the Human Rights Committee for the Huzurabad assembly segment, visited the site and expressed outrage over the inhuman act.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Huzurabad Karimnagar newborn baby 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick