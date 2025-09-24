Telangana: New Store Accused of Gift Fraud

Karimnagar: A cloth store that opened for the festive season introduced a spot gift offer but later faced accusations of deceiving customers in Sircilla town of Rajanna Sircilla district. It is common for families to buy new clothes during Bathukamma, Dasara, and Diwali, and shops typically roll out offers and discounts to attract customers.

Capitalising on this trend, a newly opened store, Kasam Fashion, launched a promotional campaign promising a spot gift for every purchase of Rs 1,000. Large banners and flex boards advertised the scheme.

Customers, lured by the promise, flocked to the store, but at the billing counter they were told the offer applied only to purchases of Rs 2,500 and above, contradicting the advertisements.

When questioned, staff gave conflicting explanations, with some claiming the store had run out of gifts. Feeling cheated, customers called on local authorities to investigate the alleged deception. As tempers rose, the management assured customers they could return after 10 days to collect their prizes.