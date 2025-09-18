Telangana: New Ration Cards Bring Joy to Poor

Karimnagar: After waiting for years, many poor families in the erstwhile Karimnagar district have finally received new ration cards.

According to District Supply Officer (DSO) K. Narsinga Rao, 87,516 new ration cards have been issued so far across the four districts of the combined Karimnagar region, adding 3,80,215 beneficiaries to both new and existing cards.

In Karimnagar district, 32,361 new cards have been issued, benefiting around 1,66,885 people. The total number of ration cards has now risen to 3,09,444, covering 9,22,913 beneficiaries.

In Rajanna Sircilla, 14,454 new cards were distributed, adding 53,679 beneficiaries. The total has now reached 1,88,031 ration cards, covering 5,56,352 people.

N. Kavitha from the temple town of Vemulawada, who received a new ration card, told Deccan Chronicle: “I had BRS leaders in my family, but I believed that only the Congress government could change my life. I went against my whole family and voted for the Congress. I feel very proud because this is the first time I have received a ration card with my children’s names on it.”

Expressing gratitude, she said receiving the new ration card was a great blessing and proof that the Congress government is truly working for the common people.

In Jagtial district, 29,235 new cards were issued, adding 1,12,451 beneficiaries. The total number of cards now stands at 3,36,331, covering 9,85,713 people. In Peddapalli, 11,466 new cards were issued, adding 47,200 beneficiaries. The total has now risen to 2,31,175 ration cards, benefiting 6,78,165 people.