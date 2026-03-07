Telangana: New Governor Shukla to Take Oath on March 11

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor-designate Shiv Pratap Shukla will take the oath of office here on March 11, official sources said on Saturday. Shuka is scheduled to address the joint sitting of the Legislature on March 16 when it meets for the Budget session.

The state government is reportedly anxious over drafting the Governor’s address in view of Shukla’s recent stand in Himachal Pradesh. Shukla had refused to read 14 paragraphs of the speech prepared by the HP Cabinet during the Assembly session on February 17, citing objections to references made against the 16th Finance Commission.

In that instance, the Governor read only the first two paragraphs of the 130-paragraph, 50-page address. He declined to read paragraphs 3 to 16 stating that they contained comments on a constitutional body, and also refused to read the remaining sections detailing achievements of the Congress government in HP. As a result, the speech was concluded within 2 minutes without the full text being read out.

The development has created concern in since the Congress government in Telangana plans to include in the Governor’s address, criticism of the 16th Finance Commission and the BJP-led government at the Centre's decision to remove Mahatma Gandhi name from the MNREGA. The Congress government is particularly unhappy with the commission’s recommendations on tax devolution, which it believes have adversely affected the state.

With the government planning to voice its concerns on the Centre through the Governor’s address, it remains to be seen whether Shukla will agree to read the contents of the speech prepared by the State Cabinet during the Budget session.