Telangana: Neighbors Burn Woman Alive Over Suspected Black Magic

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old woman, D. Muttavva, was burnt to death by her neighbours suspecting that she was into black magic at her residence in order to create trouble for them. The incident took place on Friday at Katial village under Ramayampet police limits in Medak district.

Around 11.30 am, the neighbours accused Muttava of indulging in black magic at her residence. When Muttavva tried to resist, the neighbours brought petrol and poured on her and set her ablaze. Muttavva suffered serious burns and collapsed on the ground, said Ramayampet sub-inspector Rajit.



"The accused are still absconding. We have registered a murder case against them," police said. The locals noticed the incident and called the police. Ramayampet police visited the place and found the woman lying on the ground and shifted her to the area hospital, where the doctors declared her dead.



