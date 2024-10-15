Telangana: National Merit Scholarships application final deadline announced

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has set October 31 as the final deadline for students to apply for the National Merit Scholarships under the Central Sector Scholarship Scheme (CSSS).





This is for students who passed the intermediate exam in 2024 as well as those seeking renewal of the scholarships awarded last year. Students have to apply on the website scholarships.gov.in

The Institute Nodal Officer (INO) has until November 15 to verify the applications. In addition to the regular applicants, the ministry of education (MoE) has issued revised guidelines for students who missed the renewal deadline in previous years.



These students will now have the opportunity to apply for renewal, provided they meet the eligibility criteria. Their application details will be sent via their registered mobile numbers, after which they must present valid documents for eligibility verification.

