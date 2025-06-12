Telangana: National Lok Adalat To Be Held On June 14

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Legal Services Authority is organising the National Lok Adalat is scheduled to be held on Saturday, secretary Panchakshari said on Wednesday. Telangana high Court acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul, executive chairman of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority, directed officials to take steps to organise the Lok Adalat.

The Lok Adalat takes all kinds of civil and compoundable criminal cases including pre-litigation and pending litigation cases for settlement. Services will be provided free of charge. If the case gets settled through Lok Adalat, any court fees previously paid will be refunded. Furthermore, there would be no provision for appeal, the decision made by the Lok Adalat would be final.

This is the second National Lok Adalat being held in Telangana this year. The first one was held earlier on March 8. According to the National Legal Services Authority, 15,27,334 cases were disposed of, including 7,42,746 pre-litigation cases and 7,84,588 pending cases in Telangana.

Litigants can utilise the Lok Adalat’s services to resolve their pending cases, by approaching the chairman/secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, Nyaya Seva Sadan, located within the district court complex, or can contact the nearest Mandal Legal Services Committee or court. The cause lists of the National Lok Adalat scheduled for June 14, Second Saturday, will be available on the website of the High Court of Telangana.