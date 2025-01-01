Telangana: Mystery shrouds death of SI, 2 others

Kamareddy: Mystery continued to shroud the death of Bhiknoor police sub-inspector Sathelli Sai Kumar, constable Shruthi and Bibipet cooperative society outsourcing computer operator Thota Nikhil.

The trio was found dead in Adloor Yellareddy lake in Sadashivanagar mandal on December 26.

Police reconstructed the incident and collected water from the lake. Preliminary reports indicated that the victims died due to consuming the water.

Whether they died by suicide or accidentally drowned is not known. If one of the victims died by suicide and others tried to rescue and accidentally drowned is also not yet confirmed.

The families of the deceased, police department and people are eagerly waiting for the reasons for the deaths. Meanwhile, rumours spread on social media over the deaths. The parents of Shruthi urged the media not to blame their daughter in the death case.

The questions raised over Bhiknoor SI Sathelli Sai Kumar’s visit to lake. If the SI wanted to rescue the constable or the computer operator, he should have taken the police forces or others along with him, a Bhiknoor resident said on condition of anonymity.

Adloor Yellareddy lake comes under Sadashivanagar police station limits, and SI Sai Kumar should have alerted the local police to rescue the victims, he said.

The relation between SI, constable and computer operator was also inquired into during the investigation. Phone calls and WhatsApp chats amounting to several hours between the victims has turned crucial for the investigation.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, a senior police officer said on condition of anonymity that call recordings on the mobile phones of the deceased would be helpful to ascertain the reasons for the deaths. The phones of the constable and the computer operator were kept on the bund of the Adloor Yellareddy lake and SI’s phones were found in his pocket, he said.