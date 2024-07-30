Telangana Must Ensure Safety of Women: Harish

Hyderabad: BRS leader T. Harish Rao expressed grave concern over the continuing atrocities on women in the state. He said, “Four incidents took place in the state on a single day and left us all ashamed.”

Taking to X (Twitter), he said, “It’s not been even 48 hours since I spoke about the lack of safety for women in the state. We should question ourselves what purpose is being served by our presence in the assembly. That these incidents are happening in a state known for women's safety is disturbing.”

He listed out the incidents: a gangrape of a software engineer in Vanasthalipuram, an RTC bus driver’s assault on a woman in the OU police station limits, a sexual assault on a physically-challenged woman in Shaligouraram in Nalgonda district and atrocity by a driver on a lone woman traveller from Nirmal in a bus.

He stressed the need for making women confident enough to go about their routine. He wanted the culprits to be identified and also ensure that such incidents did not occur.