Telangana Must Become Global Growth Engine: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu said on Friday said Telangana must become a Global Growth Engine

Speaking at the inauguration of the JNTU Diamond Jubilee celebrations on Friday, Bhatti Vikramarka said: “In the Telangana Rising 2047 document, we are laying strong emphasis on education, skills, and employment. Telangana must become a Global Growth Engine — and JNTU will be the engine that drives it.”

He released a souvenir, felicitated alumni, and addressed the gathering. He said it was a proud moment to stand at a historic institution that shaped lakhs of engineers, innovators, administrators, and visionaries over the last sixty years.

He said it is highly meaningful that JNTU carries the name of India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who believed that India’s future rests on science, modern institutions and the courage of youth. From its inception as Nagarjunasagar Engineering College in 1965, to becoming India’s first technological university in 1972, and today a 100-acre Kukatpally campus recognised worldwide - JNTU has surpassed Nehru’s dream, he said.

From Gunfoundry and Masab Tank to AI, Quantum Tech and global innovation — the JNTU journey is a historic chapter in modern India, he stated. From ISRO to Google, DRDO to Tesla and from public sector leadership to deep–tech entrepreneurship, the JNTU has produced generations who have taken India forward.