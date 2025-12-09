Telangana: Museum Setting Up New Gallery to Display Fossils

Hyderabad: The State Museum, with the support of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), is setting up a new gallery to display fossils, said to be 230 million years old, found during excavations at the Bopparam site Mancherial district.

This move follows recent discovery of petrified wood fossils during a survey by the SCCL in Bopparam village of Mancherial district.

The three tonnes of wood fossils, according to heritage department officials, is around 230-million-year-old. The fossils, available in large quantities at the newly-identified site of Bopparam in Kotapalli mandal, site, were discovered during an operation by the state archaeology department and SCCL.

“The fossils will be cleaned and displayed in a separate gallery. In the museum’s 105-year history, a fossil gallery is not available until now. The SCCL is supporting the project, and the cost estimation is underway,” said heritage department director Prof. K. Arjun Rao.

Further, interactive kiosks, with audio and video features, will also be installed in the gallery to educate visitors about the fossils.

In addition, the heritage department has decided to study fish fossils with a re-survey in Vemulapalli village, which are located around 30–40 km apart in the forest of Mancherial district. According to officials, even dinosaur eggs may be unearthed in these places. The department has already found snail, and flower fossils in the Godavari -Pranahitha river basin.