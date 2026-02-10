 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Telangana Municipal polls: CM Reddy To Cast Vote At Kodangal At 11.30 am

Telangana
10 Feb 2026 8:43 PM IST

Reddy, the MLA from Kodangal, is scheduled to vote at 11.30 am at the Zilla Parishad High School in the town and will return to Hyderabad after exercising his franchise, a press release said

Telangana Municipal polls: CM Reddy To Cast Vote At Kodangal At 11.30 am
x
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy — DC Image

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will cast his vote at Kodangal in Vikarabad district during the municipal elections on February 11. Reddy, the MLA from Kodangal, is scheduled to vote at 11.30 am at the Zilla Parishad High School in the town and will return to Hyderabad after exercising his franchise, a press release said.

Polling for 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations will be held from 7 am to 5 pm on February 11, with counting scheduled for February 13.

( Source : PTI )
revanth reddy municipal elections in Telangana state Kodangal 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X