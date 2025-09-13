Telangana: MRO in Custody for Harassing Woman Government Staffer

Warangal: Police officials arrested a 48-year-old Mandal Revenue Officer (tahsildar) and remanded him to judicial custody for allegedly sexually harassing a female government employee in Jagtial district.

According to Jagtial Town inspector P. Karunakar, the officer, identified as Boda Ravinder Naik, was working as tahsildar at Pegadapalli. He was part of a team assigned to survey and select beneficiaries for the double-bedroom housing scheme in Jagtial’s Urban Housing Colony. The victim, who was working with him on this project, lodged a complaint with the Jagtial Town police.

In her complaint, she alleged that Ravinder repeatedly sent lewd messages and made inappropriate calls to her on WhatsApp. On learning that she intended to approach the police, Ravinder allegedly sought the help of another tahsildar to mediate and persuade her to withdraw the complaint.

He reportedly pressured her and even offered to have people plead with her not to proceed. However, she refused to yield and went ahead with filing the complaint. Following this, a case was registered against Ravinder Naik for sexual harassment. He was produced before a Judicial Magistrate, who ordered his remand.