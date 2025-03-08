 Top
Telangana MPs meeting underway at Praja Bhavan; BJP, BRS stay absent

8 March 2025 2:04 PM IST

Union minister Kishan Reddy, in a letter to the Deputy CM, cited prior constituency commitments as the reason for his non-attendance.

Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu

Hyderabad: A crucial meeting of Telangana MPs is currently in progress at Praja Bhavan, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu. The discussion focuses on unresolved issues between the Telangana government and the Centre.

Among those present is AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, while BJP and BRS MPs were notably absent. Union minister Kishan Reddy, in a letter to the Deputy CM, cited prior constituency commitments as the reason for his non-attendance.
Despite the absences, the Telangana government remains focused on addressing key concerns and pushing for pending clearances from the Centre.


