Telangana: Mom, 3 Kids Washed Away in Floodwaters

Telangana
Pillalamarri Srinivas
13 Sept 2025 10:37 PM IST

The deceased were identified as Moharle Nirmala (33), her son Moharle Ganesh, Vadai Maheswari (10), and Ade Shashikala (8), all residents of Dobha village. Police rushed to the spot and launched search operations to trace the bodies.

In a tragic incident, a mother and her three children, were washed away in floodwaters in an overflowing stream on the outskirts of Dobha village in Wankidi mandal of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district on Saturday. (Representational Image: DC)

Adilabad: In a tragic incident, a mother and her three children, were washed away in floodwaters in an overflowing stream on the outskirts of Dobha village in Wankidi mandal of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district on Saturday.

The incident occurred when Moharle Nirmala, along with her son Ganesh, went to the stream to wash urea bags. When an empty bag was swept away by the strong current, Ganesh entered the water to retrieve it but drowned. Nirmala rushed into the deep water to save her son, while two girls standing on the shore, Shashikala and Maheswari, also jumped in to help her. Tragically, all four drowned one after another. Another girl, who witnessed the incident, ran to the village to alert the locals.

