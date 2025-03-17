Telangana Model School Extends Admission Deadline

Hyderabad: The admission process for Telangana Model Schools has received an overwhelming response, with 38,643 applications submitted so far. In light of this, authorities have extended the deadline for online applications to March 20. Students seeking admission to Class VI and vacant seats in Classes VII to X now have a few extra days to complete their applications via the Common Government Gateway.

Also, the exam schedule has been revised. The exam for Class XI will be held on April 27, the same day as the exams for Classes VII to X. Hall tickets will be available for download from April 21. Class VI candidates will take their exams in the morning, while those for Classes VII to X will test in the afternoon. Schools in each mandal will serve as test centers.

Admission fees remain the same, with Rs 200 for general category students and Rs 125 for those from BC, SC, ST, PHC, and EWS categories. Officials have urged applicants to complete the process promptly through the official website.