Telangana Minority Schools Left Out of Calendar Meet

Hyderabad: Preparation of Telangana’s academic calendar 2026–27 has triggered concern after minority educational organisations found no representation in the consultative meeting scheduled for March 4.

Proceedings issued by the director of school education show that officials and select private representatives, including members of TRSMA, were invited to finalise schedules covering syllabus timelines, assessments, examinations, vacations and parent‑teacher meetings. However, no minority educational body figures in the invitee list.

Minority institutions, including Muslim and Christian management schools, account for an estimated 15–20 per cent of recognised private high schools in the State. Representatives said exclusion from a consultative platform that directly affects academic functioning raises questions of fairness.

“Once non‑government stakeholders are invited, representation must be broad‑based,” said Anthony Raj M, a Christian minority school principal in Secunderabad. Others stressed that calendar decisions affect admissions, fee schedules, staff workload and planning around major festivals.

M.S. Farooq of the All India Muslim Educational Society and Confederation of Minority Institutions urged postponement of the meeting by at least a week to allow minority bodies to participate. “Consultation cannot be selective. Minority institutions are constitutionally recognised stakeholders,” he said.