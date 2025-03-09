Telangana Minister Seeks Daily Karimnagar-Tirupati Train Service

Karimnagar:Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Saturday urged Union minister for railways Ashwini Vaishnaw to introduce a daily train service between Karimnagar and Tirupati. In a letter to Vaishnaw, Prabhakar highlighted that the Karimnagar-Tirupati Express (12762) and Tirupati-Karimnagar Express (12761) operate twice a week, falling short of the growing demand.

Currently, passengers are compelled to undertake long road journeys or travel to Hyderabad to catch the connecting trains, causing significant inconvenience.



The minister stressed that upgrading the bi-weekly service to a daily one would ease transportation challenges for thousands of passengers while boosting trade, tourism and cultural exchange between the two states. He noted that enhanced connectivity would not only provide a smoother travel experience but also stimulate the local economy.



In his letter, Prabhakar urged the Centre to consider the proposal, citing its potential to improve regional connectivity and development while offering much-needed relief to commuters. Residents of Karimnagar remain hopeful that the government will respond favourably to the request, ensuring seamless travel for both residents and visitors, he added.