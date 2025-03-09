Telangana Minister Seeks Coordination To Reduce Accidents

Warangal: Panchayat raj minister Seethakka emphasised the importance of coordinated efforts to minimise road accidents, especially considering the region's significant presence of National Highways. She was addressing the gathering during the inauguration of the new Police Conference Hall at the district headquarters in Mulugu on Sunday. District collector T.S. Divakar and superintendent of police P. Shabareesh were also present on the occasion.

Seethakka praised the district police for their proactive initiatives in raising public awareness about road safety and the dangers of drug abuse. She encouraged the continuation and expansion of such initiatives, underscoring the newly inaugurated conference hall's potential as a valuable asset for police administrative meetings and coordination.

The minister further stressed the necessity of stringent measures to curb narcotics trafficking, marijuana usage, and offenses against women, emphasising strict legal action against perpetrators.

SP Shabareesh assured minister Seethakka of the district police’s commitment to prevent crimes against women and highlighted programmes to promote road safety awareness. He also mentioned community engagement activities across various police station jurisdictions aimed at preventing drug abuse.