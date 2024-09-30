Telangana Minister Promotes Ragi Java for Health

Karimnagar: In the past, urbanites mocked villagers who ate ragi java, but now, java and other food items made from cereals are being served in five-star restaurants, said panchayat raj minister D. Anasuya Seethakka. She emphasised the importance of a good diet while inaugurating the Poshana Arogya Jatara programme at the Anganwadi centre in Manakondur, Karimnagar district, on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Seethakka said that the Poshan Arogya Jatara would be conducted across the state in all Anganwadi centres as part of a movement to improve children's health. “As part of this programme, the health of children will be continuously monitored at all Anganwadi centres, and a nutritious diet will be provided to ensure that their weight is appropriate for their age,” she explained.

The minister noted that pregnant women face several complications due to blood deficiency during delivery. To address this issue, the state government has launched the Amma Mata-Anganwadi Bata programme to provide a balanced and nutritious diet to pregnant women, mothers, and children. “The Anganwadi staff must work with commitment and should not consume or take home the food materials allocated for the children. If any contractor fails to supply quality food products or if staff do not work efficiently, immediate action will be taken against them,” she warned.

MLA K. Satyanarayana, State Women’s co-operative Development Corporation chairman Kranthi Wesley, special officer Vakati Karuna, State Women’s Co-operative Society chairman B. Shoba Rani, collector Pamela Satpathy, municipal Commissioner Chahat Bhajpai participated in the event.