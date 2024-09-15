Hyderabad: Road and buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Sunday asked young engineers to take as their role model, renowned engineer Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya.

Venkat Reddy said that after the huge floods of 1908 in Hyderabad, the Nizam had invited Visvesvaraya to design flood protection measures and a drainage system in Hyderabad.

Visvesvaraya studied the geographical conditions of Hyderabad and found that out of 788 ponds in the upper part of the city, about 221 had been destroyed by the floods. It was proposed to build a reservoir in the upper part of the city to withstand this flood. As part of that, the present Himayatsagar was constructed, Venkat Reddy said at an event organised by the Institute of Engineers to mark Engineer's Day, the birth anniversary of Visveswaraya, Irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy participated.

"We should think about how many ponds are existing now in the upper part of Hyderabad. That is why the Telangana government is trying to stop the floods by establishing HYDRAA to protect lakes. HYDRAA has no political affiliation, no caste, no religion while taking action against illegal structures in buffer zones and full tank level of water bodies.