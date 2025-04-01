Telangana milk production registers 38.81 per cent rise in 2023-24: Centre

Hyderabad: The milk production in Telangana increased to 5,840 thousand tonnes in 2023-24 from 4,207 thousand tonnes in 2014-15 with a significant increase of 38.81 per cent over the past decade, according to the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

However, the Telangana government has recognized and assessed the several factors that have contributed to the decline in cooperative milk production in Nizamabad and Warangal. Some factors include inadequate green fodder facilities, increased feeding costs and low productivity from milch animals due to inadequate green fodder facilities.

In order to strengthen fodder seed production chain to improve availability of certified fodder seed required for fodder production and encouraging entrepreneurs for establishment of fodder block and hay baling, silage making units through incentivization, the Department of Animal husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) is implementing sub-mission for feed and fodder development under National Livestock Mission (NLM).

An amount of Rs 592 lakh has been released to Telangana for quality fodder seed production. With support of the Central government, Telangana government has initiated several measures to revive dairy cooperatives like Vijaya Dairy, which includes - incentive payments to dairy farmers, increased milk procurement prices to support small and marginal farmers and subsidized feed concentrates programs to reduce feeding cost and improve livestock health.

Training programs for dairy farmers to enhance management skills and increase productivity and financial support through loan - Mudra, Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme, Stree Nidhi, and Kisan Credit Cards (KCC)) for cattle purchase and working capital were ensured apart from interest subvention on working capital loan to ease financial pressure on dairy cooperatives.

Artificial Insemination (AI) services were also provided to farmers to improve cattle genetics and milk yields. Telangana government informed that support from the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), Under Shyama Prasad Mukharjee RURBAN scheme, an amount of Rs.12.30 crore was allotted by the District collectors of Sangareddy, Rangareddy, Warangal, Nagarkurnool, Mahbubnagar, Medak, Jangaon and Kamareddy towards establishment of milk chilling and processing infrastructure.

This was stated by the Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh while responding to a question raised by Congress MP Vamsi Krishna Gaddam in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. To another question whether any request has been received from Telangana for increasing central funds under cooperative development schemes, Singh said there was no request from Telangana for increased Central funds.

However, the schemes were demand-driven, and projects submitted by the State Government were considered as per the norms of the scheme guidelines.