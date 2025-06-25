Telangana Migrant Worker Missing in Qatar

 Top
Narayana, Nagaraju's father said that his son had returned to Qatar six months ago after a vacation in India and was working with Stark Security Services

Kanoor Nagaraju. (Image By Arrangement)

Nizamabad: Kanoor Nagaraju, a resident of Armoor town in Nizamabad district, has been missing in Qatar since May 26. His father, Kanoor Narayana, submitted a memorandum at the Pravasi Prajavani programme in Hyderabad on Tuesday, seeking government intervention.

Narayana said Nagaraju had returned to Qatar six months ago after a vacation in India and was working with Stark Security Services. However, since May 26, his mobile phone has been unreachable.

He appealed to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Armoor MLA Paidi Rakesh Reddy and Telangana NRI Advisory Committee vice-chairman Manda Bheem Reddy to take immediate steps to trace his missing son. He also requested that consular access and legal aid be extended to locate Nagaraju.

“We fear he may be in police custody in Qatar, possibly in connection with a criminal investigation, though no official communication has been received,” Narayana said.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
