Telangana Medical Council Cracks Down on Fake Doctors

Hyderabad: Unqualified practitioners with only intermediate, BA and BSc degrees were found administering drugs and IV fluids to patients—including children—in Nalgonda on Saturday.

The Telangana Medical Council (TGMC) inspected Haliya and Nidmanoor mandals. In Haliya, Star Clinic was being run by Syed Babu, a BA graduate, who was treating paediatric patients with antibiotics and steroids. Venkat Padma Clinic, operated by intermediate-qualified Panduranga Nayak, was found administering high-end antibiotics to four patients at the time of inspection. Bahadur, a BSc graduate, was running a First Aid Centre, while Sri Dasu, a lab technician, was operating another. A GNM nurse, Sridevi, was also assisting at the centre.

In Nidmanoor, Srilakshmi First Aid Centre (Yelijala Kashaiah), Sandhya Diagnostic Centre (Swathi, GNM nurse), and Shiva First Aid Centre (Balakrishna) were found functioning illegally, TGMC said.

The inspections revealed rampant misuse of antibiotics, steroids and painkiller injections, in violation of the NMC Act and Telangana Medical Practitioners Registration (TMPR) Act. Cases are being filed, with offenders facing up to one year’s imprisonment and fines of up to `5 lakh. The Council reiterated that only MBBS or higher-degree holders registered with TGMC are authorised to practise allopathy.