Telangana: Mediation Centre opened to lessen court burden

Hyderabad: A mediation centre to help people settle disputes outside of the court system was inaugurated at St Alphonsus School on Road No. 10, Banjara Hills. The ceremony was performed jointly by Judge Panchakshari, member secretary of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA), and Cardinal Poola Anthony.

This centre — the fifth of its kind in Telangana — is part of an initiative spearheaded by acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul of the Telangana High Court. Free of charge and staffed by trained, certified mediators, these centres aim to alleviate the burden on courts by resolving conflicts in a more timely and cost-effective manner. The mediation centres operate under the supervision of the TSLSA.

Judge Panchakshari explained how the volunteer-driven service will “bring peace in society” and expressing hope that the centre will be a big resource for people in distress. Cardinal Anthony hailed the centre as a “beacon of reconciliation,” emphasising that it will help resolve community conflicts with “compassion, wisdom, and fairness.”

In attendance were former DGP Aruna Bahuguna, Fr Raju Alex, legal adviser to the Archdiocese of Hyderabad, police officials, and members of various communities. Bahuguna, who played a key role in launching the facility, confirmed that it will be fully operational starting next week.

These mediation centres trace their origins to Kerala, followed by Madhya Pradesh, and have now been brought to Telangana to serve the public and reduce the load on the judicial system.