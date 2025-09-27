 Top
Telangana: MBBS Web Option Deadline Extended

27 Sept 2025 1:28 AM IST

KNRUHS advised candidates to act promptly within the extended deadline to secure a chance at the renewed seats.

KNR University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS). (Image: X)

Hyderabad: KNR University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has extended the deadline for exercising web options in the second phase of MBBS admissions under the Competent Authority Quota to 11 am on September 29.

The extension follows the conditional renewal of 150 MBBS seats at the Father Colombo Institute of Medical Sciences, Warangal, for 2025–26, approved by the National Medical Commission on September 25. Eligible candidates, including those who had already submitted web options, can now revise or submit fresh choices. The updated seat matrix has been uploaded on the university website.

