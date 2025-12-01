Telangana May See Many Deals at TG Rising Summit

Hyderabad: Several companies are expected to sign definitive deals with the state government entailing hundreds of crores of investment during the two-day Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 at Bharat Future City on December 8 and 9.

According to official sources, actor Ajay Devgn will enter into a memorandum of understanding with the state government to establish a film city in Hyderabad, further enhancing the city’s appeal for film-makers.

The Reliance Group’s Vantara animal rescue and rehabilitation centre is expected to create a wildlife conservatory and night safari, boosting the state’s tourism ecosystem. Official sources said the Vantara centre will be a strategic addition to the government’s efforts to diversify and elevate its tourism offerings.

Aligning with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s vision, Foodlink F&B Holdings, has proposed an integrated global convention and expo centre equipped with three hotels at Bharat Future City, involving an investment of Rs 3,000 crore. An MoU for this project is expected during the summit, sources added.

Though the state government’s stated intent is to use the summit primarily to showcase its developmental roadmap until 2047, officials said the response from national and international companies has been overwhelming. Agreements with leading global tourism and entertainment brands are expected to be formalised during the summit.

Officials said such initiatives align with the Chief Minister’s multi-pronged strategy for Hyderabad’s rapid transformation. With strong ecosystems in IT, pharma, aerospace and a vibrant cosmopolitan setting, Hyderabad is already counted among the most liveable global cities.

Upcoming projects, including Metro Rail expansion, the high-speed train corridor, the Regional Ring Road (RRR), and accelerated development of Bharat Future City, are expected to further position the city among the world’s fastest-growing regional economies.

As part of the Telangana Rising vision, the government aims to turn Telangana into a $1 trillion economy by 2034 and a $3 trillion economy by 2047, with the entertainment and tourism sectors playing a key role in driving employment and business growth.