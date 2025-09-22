Telangana May Issue GO To Celebrate Komaram Bheem B’day, Death Anniversary

ADILABAD: The state government is likely to issue a Government Order (GO) to officially observe the birth and death anniversaries of Adivasi legend Komaram Bheem, who fought against the Nizam forces for Adivasi rights over jal, jangal, jameen (water, forest, land) and self-rule in 12 villages of Kerameri mandal, in present-day Komaram Bheem Asifabad district.

It is learnt that the government is working to standardise the dates of Komaram Bheem’s birth and death by verifying official records from the Nizam era, which will then be included in the GO.

So far, there has been no official order, though district officials have been observing his anniversaries. The government is expected to issue the GO before the 85th death anniversary of Komaram Bheem, to be observed at the historic Jodeghat on October 7.

District officials have already gathered information on Komaram Bheem’s life and dates from his grandson, Komaram Sonerao, and from community elders familiar with his struggle. Bheem was born in Routesankepalli in present-day Asifabad mandal, before moving with his family to Surdapur village in Kerameri mandal. Later, he shifted towards Babhejhari and Jodeghat, where his fight against the Nizam gained momentum.

Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju said a delegation of Adivasi leaders and community elders had requested Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy a few months ago to issue a GO formalising the observance of Komaram Bheem’s anniversaries. He confirmed that the government is likely to release the order before the 85th death anniversary.

The MLA also said the forest department is considering permission to lay a pending 6 km stretch of BT road as part of the 22 km route from Hatti village to Jodeghat. Additionally, the government has sanctioned ₹57 lakh for Indiramma houses and is constructing tourist cottages worth ₹4.9 crore at Jodeghat under the tourism department.

A preparatory meeting will be held on September 27 at Jodeghat with local MLA Kova Laxmi, district collector Venkatesh Dhotre, ITDA project officer Khushboo Gupta, officials, and Adivasi community leaders.

Meanwhile, various Adivasi associations are mobilising large gatherings from across the erstwhile Adilabad district to attend the commemorations at Jodeghat. The 22 km BT road to Jodeghat from Kerameri will also be repaired to ensure smooth access for devotees and visitors.

A Komaram Bheem Vardhanti Utsava Committee will soon be constituted with leaders of Adivasi organisations, and necessary works will be coordinated under departments including panchayat raj, tribal welfare, and revenue. Political circles suggest that two ministers, including rural development minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka), may attend the event.

Adivasi leaders and community elders are also planning to invite Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka to the 85th death anniversary programme at Jodeghat.