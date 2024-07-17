Telangana: Mass Aksharabhyasams for Kids at Anganwadis

Adilabad: The women and child welfare department will conduct mass Aksharbhyasams (initiation of education to a child) on July 20 for students who were admitted to pre-primary classes in anganwadi centres which were converted into pre-primary schools from this academic year.

The government is focusing on creating basic amenities at anganwadi centres and taking safety and security measures for children. It is also decorating the centres with paintings and equipping them with playing materials.

The Aksharabhyasam will be part of the ‘Amma Mata-Anganwadi Bata programme’ which began on July 15. The programme was aimed at strengthening the anganwadis by enrolling children and providing them with basic amenities. It was also meant to see that children would be in the anganwadis.

Children above three will get pre-primary education in nursery, LKG, and UKG. Anganwadi teachers will invite parents and relatives of children who were studying in pre-schools.

The women and child welfare department through angandwadis had identified children aged two years and admitted them toanganwadis and also children above five years who completed Anganwadis and admits them into primary schools.

In Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, 11 anganwadis have revamped themselves completely. Toilets were set up for 250 anganwadis while water connections were given to 60 anganwadis. District officials supervise the activities at anganwadis.

Anganwadi teachers explain to parents about the new syllabus and the amenities being provided to children and provide nutritional food to pregnant and lactating women at anganwadi centres.