Telangana Marks Praja Palana Day With Patriotic Fervour

Hyderabad: Telangana Public Administration Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour at the Public Garden on Tuesday. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy hoisted the national flag and received a ceremonial salute from the police. Cultural groups rendered the state anthem Jaya Jayahe Telangana, adding to the spirit of the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said September 17 marked a turning point in Telangana’s history as it brought an end to monarchy and ushered in people’s governance. Addressing the gathering on People’s Governance Day, the CM said the Telangana Armed Struggle, which ended Nizam’s dictatorship in 1948, was an achievement that deserved to be remembered in golden letters in world history.

He recalled that September 17, 1948, was the day when monarchy was buried on Telangana soil and democracy was inaugurated. Paying homage to the martyrs, he said hundreds had laid down their lives to free the people from oppression, dictatorship and slavery.

The CM described December 7, 2023, when the Congress came to power, as another milestone in Telangana’s democratic journey. “Just as the people defeated dictatorship in 1948, they once again rejected authoritarian rule in 2023 and restored democracy,” he said.

Revanth Reddy asserted that his government had no place for arrogance, nepotism or patronage, and was committed to decisions based on people’s aspirations. “We share with the people, correct mistakes and work with the sole aim of welfare and development,” he said, adding that the government was rewriting the history of welfare with a goal of bringing happiness to every poor family.

Highlighting the government’s priorities, the CM said education was being treated as an investment for the future with initiatives such as **Young India Integrated Model Schools**, and plans to introduce a **state education policy**. He said Telangana would also become a role model in sports and innovation with institutions like **Young India Sports University** and **Skill University**.

On women’s empowerment, he cited the **Mahila Unnati–Telangana Pragathi** programme and ventures such as **Mahila Marts** and a petrol bank in Narayanpet that recorded profits within six months.

On farmer welfare, he said the government had waived loans worth ₹20,616 crore benefiting 25.35 lakh farmers, deposited ₹9,000 crore in their accounts under **Indiramma Rythu Bharosa**, provided a ₹500 bonus per quintal of grain, and extended free power to 29 lakh agricultural motors at a subsidy cost of ₹16,691 crore. He noted that Telangana topped the country in grain production last year with 280 lakh metric tonnes, supported by 7,178 procurement centres.

The CM also pointed out that nearly 60,000 jobs were filled in 20 months without controversy, and schemes such as **Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhaya Hastam** provided financial assistance to civil services aspirants, with 10 beneficiaries already securing All India Services.

He said land reforms and corrections in the revenue system were being taken up to undo the disruption caused by the previous regime. “The primary agenda of our government is freedom, social justice and equality that Telangana has aspired for over seven decades,” he said, pledging to make Telangana a role model for the nation.