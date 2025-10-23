Telangana: March 2026 SSC Exam Fee Dates Out

HYDERABAD: The directorate of government examinations (DGE) has released the schedule for payment of the fee for the SSC, OSSC and Vocational Public Examinations to be held in March 2026. Headmasters and principals have been directed to inform students and ensure timely compliance with the deadlines.

Students can remit their fees to the headmaster concerned from October 30 to November 13 without late fee. Payments made between November 15 and 29 will attract a late fee of Rs 50; payments from December 2 to 11 will incur a late fee of Rs 200. A final window, from December 15 to 29, allows payment with a late fee of Rs 500.

The remittance of fees and submission of student data must be online.

The examination fee for all subjects is fixed at Rs 125. Candidates appearing for up to three subjects will pay Rs 110, while those with more than three subjects must pay Rs 125. Vocational candidates are required to pay an additional Rs 60 on top of the regular fee. SC, ST and BC students are exempted from payment of the examination fee, provided their details are correctly uploaded through the official portal.

The directorate has reiterated that manual challans or IFMIS portal payments will not be accepted. All transactions must be processed through the school login on the official website, ensuring transparency and digital tracking of all fee payments.