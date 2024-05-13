Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Telangana: Man With No Hands Uses Foot To Vote

Telangana
DC Web Desk
13 May 2024 6:06 AM GMT
Telangana: Man With No Hands Uses Foot To Vote
x
In a heartwarming display of determination and civic responsibility, a young man from Sirpur-Kaghaznagar in Telangana's Komarambheem Asifabad District astounded onlookers as he cast his vote using his foot. Despite facing physical challenges due to the absence of hands, he proudly participated in the democratic process during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

As the nation reflects on the electoral process, the remarkable action of this young man serves as a powerful testament to the enduring values of democracy and the indomitable human spirit.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Lok Sabha elections 2024 man casts vote using foot disabled man Telangana LS polls 2024 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Web Desk
About the AuthorDC Web Desk

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick