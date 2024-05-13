Telangana: Man With No Hands Uses Foot To Vote

In a heartwarming display of determination and civic responsibility, a young man from Sirpur-Kaghaznagar in Telangana's Komarambheem Asifabad District astounded onlookers as he cast his vote using his foot. Despite facing physical challenges due to the absence of hands, he proudly participated in the democratic process during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.



As the nation reflects on the electoral process, the remarkable action of this young man serves as a powerful testament to the enduring values of democracy and the indomitable human spirit.