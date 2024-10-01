Hyderabad: Smiles came back on the face of the family members of a 51-year-old person, Rathod Namdev, from Telangana after he safely landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad here on Tuesday morning from the desert area in Saudi Arabia and met his family members.

Namdev hailing from Ruvvi village of Mudhole mandal in Nirmal district thanked the Indian Embassy officials in Kuwait and all those who helped him in bringing him back to the State. Speaking to media persons at RGIA after reaching RGIA at 8 am from Riyadh, he said he went to Kuwait to work as a house-keeping staff but later he was sent to Saudi Arabia where he was forced to work as a camel shepherd.

“I was forced to wake up at 3.30 am to accompany camels to the desert area till evening in scorching heat without proper food and water. At one point, I thought I would die without reaching my hometown but the efforts of the Indian embassy and others helped me in reaching the State safely,” he said.

Actually, it was a tweet posted by the former Congress MLA and Telangana Mineral Development Corporation Chairman Anil Eravathri requesting the Central government to come to the rescue of Namdev on August 8, 2024, helped Namdev a lot.

The Indian Embassy officials then swung into action and traced him in Saudi Arabia. After completing formalities, he returned to Hyderabad on Tuesday morning. Immigrants Welfare Forum president M Bheem Reddy also helped Namdev in his safe return to the State.

When contacted, Anil told Deccan Chronicle that he came to know the plight of Namdev through social media and shared the same information to the Central government along the visa documents in a tweet. “I am happy that he (Namdev) returned safely,” he said.