Telangana Man Shot by California Cops During Fight with Roommate

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old man from Mahbubnagar, Mohammed Nizamuddin, was shot dead by California police on September 3 after he allegedly attempted to stab his roommate multiple times. Reports said Santa Clara police fired four rounds to stop him.

In a press conference held by the Santa Clara police department, chief of police Cory Morgan said officers received a 911 call at 6.18 am (local time) from the 1800 block of Eisenhower Drive about a violent altercation between two roommates. “As officers were en route, they were informed that the suspect had escalated the situation and was stabbing the victim,” he said.

The first responding officer, Robert Allsup, forced entry after hearing a commotion and saw Nizamuddin pinning the victim to the ground and stabbing them. Four people were inside the house at the time. “The officer attempted de-escalation through verbal commands, but the suspect ignored them and raised his arm with the knife to strike. As the knife came down towards the victim, the officer fired four rounds, all of which struck the suspect,” Morgan said.

Both Nizamuddin and the victim received immediate medical aid and were taken to different hospitals. Nizamuddin was pronounced dead at 7.22 am, while the victim, with multiple stab wounds, is in stable condition. Police said Nizamuddin used two knives during the assault — the first broke at the handle, after which he used another to continue the attack. Investigations into the incident are continuing.

According to his parents, Nizamuddin went to California in 2016 to pursue his Master’s degree and has been living in Santa Clara since then. On Thursday, they were informed that their son had been shot dead and his body was kept at a hospital. His father, Mohammed Hasnuddin, has appealed to the ministry of external affairs, the Indian Embassy and the Consulate General of India in San Francisco to help repatriate the body to Mahbubnagar at the earliest.