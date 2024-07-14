Telangana Man Seeks CM Revanth, Naidu’s Help to Rescue Wife, Daughters from Traffickers

Kariminagar: A 38-year-old man from Suraram village of Velgatoor mandal in Karimnagar district pleaded with Chief Ministers of both Telugu states to rescue his wife and two teenage daughters from two alleged women traffickers who trapped and confined them in their house in Andhra Pradesh for the past one year.

Speaking to the media, the victim, Jadi Mallesham, said that he married Bhagya 17 years ago and they have two daughters -- Smiley, 16, Rakshitha, 14, and an 11-year-old son Shiva Shankar.

Mallesham said that Bhagya was a staunch worshipper of Lord Shiva. Taking advantage of this, he alleged that two migrant labourers -- Ankamma, 35, and Krishnaveni, 39, who came here for work, brainwashed his wife by making her believe that she was the wife of Lord Shiva in her previous birth and coaxed Bhagya and his daughters into shifting to their village Muthyalapadu of Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh in June last year without his knowledge.

He said he had sold his land and properties to find the whereabouts of his missing family members for the last one year and finally found them in the house of Ankamma at Yerukala Colony of Muthyalapadu village in the neighbouring state.

He said when he asked his wife and daughters to return with him to Telangana, they refused to do so, saying Lord Shiva would come soon and take them to ‘Indra Lokam’. He said that he had complained to the local police but to no avail. The police said a woman has every right to live her life. If his wife does not want to come with him, they can't do anything with the case, he mentioned.

Mallesham accused Ankamma of trapping and gaslighting his wife and daughters. He suspected that Ankamma had indulged in human trafficking and confined his wife and two daughters in her house only to sell them. He urged Chief Ministers of both Telangana and AP as well as public representatives to help him reunite his wife and two daughters. Or else, he warned that he and his son would end their life.