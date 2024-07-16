Telangana Man Protests Over Land Issue With Unique Display at Collectorate

Karimnagar: Frustrated with revenue department officials not resolving his land issue, a man on Tuesday sat on a protest in front of the collectorate here with cow dung, empty liquor bottles and `10 currency notes on a paper plate.

Durgam Manohar, a resident of Rekurthi of Kothapally Mandal, said he had received 21 guntas from his forefathers. After paying all kinds of taxes, he approached revenue officials to enter his land detail in the Dharani website so that he could have the land registered in his name.

But, the officials allegedly kept the work pending.

Manohar said he had also approached the district collector and lodged a complaint. The collector ordered the revenue officials to resolve the issue but this was not done.

Manohar said he held the protest so that the higher authorities can understand his problem and resolve the land issue.