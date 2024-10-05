 Top
Telangana: Man killed by parents, brother over drinking

DC Correspondent
5 Oct 2024 4:41 PM GMT
Raju, who was unemployed and addicted to alcohol, used to torment his parents daily. His brother, Anji, works as a car driver. On Friday night, Raju, who returned home drunk, started quarrelling with his parents. Anji tried to intervene but was ignored
When Raju, in a fit of rage, attempted to attack his parents with a rod, all three, in an act of self-defence, attacked and killed him. — Representational Image/DC

KARIMNAGAR: A 35-year-old man was brutally killed by his parents and brother in Rajupally village of Huzurabad mandal, Karimnagar district.

According to ACP Ch. Srinivas, the deceased has been identified as Nomula Raju, and the accused as Chandraiah (65), Yellamma (58), and Raju's younger brother Anji (31). Chandraiah and Yellamma are farm labourers.

Raju, who was unemployed and addicted to alcohol, used to torment his parents daily. His brother, Anji, works as a car driver. On Friday night, Raju, who returned home drunk, started quarrelling with his parents. Anji tried to intervene but was ignored.

When Raju, in a fit of rage, attempted to attack his parents with a rod, all three, in an act of self-defence, attacked and killed him. Upon receiving information from locals, the police arrived at the scene, shifted the body to the government hospital in Huzurabad, and arrested the three, registering a murder case against them.

