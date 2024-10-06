Telangana: Man Held for Selling Ganja to Students

Nalgonda: Narketpally police arrested a man on Sunday for allegedly supplying ganja to students in the area and seized 650 grams of the substance from his possession.

The accused, identified as Sadi Dileep Varma (26), a resident of Dhronamraju Nagar in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, was taken into custody near Spectra Venture on the outskirts of Narketpally. Police found him moving suspiciously in the area and detained him for questioning.

During interrogation, Dileep Varma confessed that he had come to sell ganja to local college students to make money. He admitted to purchasing 2 kg of ganja from a supplier in Hyderabad, selling 1 kg and 35 grams there, and bringing the remaining 650 grams to Narketpally to sell to students.

A case has been registered against Dileep Varma under Sections 8(C), 20(b)(ii)(B), and 29 of the NDPS Amendment Act-2001.