Telangana Man Gets 10 Years Jail For Abetment Of Wife’s Suicide

KARIMNAGAR: A 33-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment and fined ₹10,000 for abetting the suicide of his wife due to dowry harassment. The judgment was delivered by First Additional District and Sessions Judge S. Narayana in Jagtial on Thursday.

According to police superintendent Ashok Kumar, the accused, Komuroju Rajendar, a resident of Konapur village in Sarangapur mandal, was married to Lahari alias Priyanka, a resident of Mangela village in Birpur mandal, in 2018. At the time of their wedding, Lahari’s family had given Rajendar cash, gold, and other valuables worth around ₹4 lakh.

However, soon after the marriage, Rajendar began physically and mentally harassing his wife for additional dowry. Despite repeated interventions by village elders, the harassment continued, causing severe emotional distress to Lahari. Unable to bear the abuse, she died by suicide on the night of September 22, 2019, by hanging herself at their rented house in Jagtial town.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s father, the Jagtial Town Police registered a case and arrested Rajendar. After completing the investigation and examining witnesses, the court found him guilty of the charges and sentenced him accordingly.

SP Ashok Kumar commended the efforts of additional public prosecutor K. Mallesham, investigating officers DSPs M. Venkataramana and P. Venkataramana, former SI Altaf Khan, and the court staff for their roles in securing the conviction.



