Telangana: Man Dies Unattended at Govt Hospital

Mahabubabad: A 45-year-old man identified as V. Raju died at the Government Hospital in Mahabubabad after he was found lying near the mortuary, allegedly unattended by sanitation staff who failed to inform the medical team in time. Videos showing him lying near the mortuary amid claims he was denied treatment because he did not have an Aadhaar card went viral.

According to hospital resident medical officer Dr Jagadeshwar, Raju never visited the outpatient (OP) department for consultation. “We verified the records and found that he did not report to the OP ward. We treat even those without Aadhaar cards. He was later spotted near the mortuary. Our sanitation workers noticed him but informed the police instead of the medical staff,” the RMO said.

Upon being alerted by police, the hospital team shifted Raju to the emergency ward and began treatment. “He was conscious at the time and told us his wife had left him years ago. His siblings live in other districts. Though mentally stable, his physical condition was extremely poor,” Dr Jagadeshwar added.

Medical evaluation revealed Raju was suffering from pulmonary tuberculosis, hepatic cirrhosis and severe leg ulcers, with serum bilirubin levels of 14.2 mg/dL (normal: 1.2), indicating critical liver failure. His condition deteriorated despite emergency care.

A preliminary inquiry suggested that Raju, a former truck driver, had been living near the hospital after quitting work several months ago, surviving by begging for food.

Hospital officials clarified that Raju’s claim of being denied treatment due to a lack of an Aadhaar card was untrue. “He never approached the OP block for help. Unfortunately, he was later found in a critical condition,” they said. Following the incident, the hospital issued a notice to its security contractor and terminated two sanitation workers, Rajanna and Venkanna, for dereliction of duty and failure to inform doctors about the man’s condition.