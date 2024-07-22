Hyderabad: In a strange turn of events, an unemployed man in Telangana was identified as the conspirator behind a burglary in his own house.

Going into details, the accused identified as S Shiva stays in Nirmal's Mahadevapura Colony along with his wife, who works as a government teacher.

The victim had approached Normal police on July 19 stating a burglary at her house. The Police along with the clues team, who sprung into action, debunked the master plan of her desperate husband after they checked the CCTV footage of their neighbor's house.

It was revealed that the accused after dropping his wife at work, returned back home and stole gold and silver ornaments of his wife worth over Rs 3 lakhs.

The accused after interrogation confessed to the crime and said the reason to steal from his own house is that he needed money for his personal expenses. The police after recovering the lost valuables have arrested Shiva and remanded him.

Meanwhile, Nirmal Police Inspector Anil Kumar urged citizens to install CCTV cameras at their houses, which can help during such situations.