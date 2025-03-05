Telangana: Man Attacks Neighbour with Axe over Roaming Chickens

Warangal: Konda Somaiah, 60, was attacked with an axe by his neighbour over a long-standing dispute regarding roaming chickens. The incident took place in Suddhanapalli village of Mahbubabad district.

According to circle inspector Ch. Nagesh, Somaiah, who raised chickens at his home, had frequently experienced conflicts with his neighbour, 48-year-old Mekala Linganna. The chickens, which roamed the streets in search of food, would occasionally enter Linganna’s residence, causing repeated complaints from his family about the mess caused by the birds.

Tensions escalated during a heated argument between the two families. In a fit of rage, Linganna killed one of Somaiah’s chickens and then attacked the elderly man with an axe, severely injuring both of his legs. With one leg completely incapacitated and the other badly damaged, Somaiah was rushed to a local hospital by his family.

Following the incident, Somaiah’s family filed a formal complaint at the police station. A case has since been registered against Linganna, who is currently in custody, as authorities continue their investigation into the incident.