Telangana: Man, 65, Rapes 13-Year-Old in Geesukonda

Warangal: A 65-year-old man raped a 13-year-old girl multiple times and made her pregnant here under Geesukonda police station limits in Warangal district.

According to inspector G. Babu Lal, the accused identified as Ch. Sambaiah was living alone in the same colony as the victim. He lured her into doing some help and was sexually assaulting her for the past few months.

When the girl complained of suffering from stomach pain, her mother took her to the CKM Hospital. She was shocked to learn that her daughter was four months pregnant.

On the complaint lodged by the girl’s parents, a POCSO case was registered against Sambaiah and police started an investigation.